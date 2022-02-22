In late 2021, Xiaomi launched three new smartphones in China, including Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. These smartphones seem to be getting ready for a global launch, starting with India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has told Mysmartprice that Xiaomi 12 series will debut in India during the first quarter of FY 2022. Financial years start from April in India, so we can expect it to arrive anytime between April and June. However, it is still unclear when it’ll be available in other regions such as Europe.

The smartphone is already launched in China, and therefore, we know everything about it. You can check out the specifications below.

Xiaomi 12 specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED curved display with 3200 × 1440 pixels resolutions. It also features an LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The smartphone display features a hole-punch cutout design at the top center to make room for the 32MP front camera.

The smartphone has a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX 707 primary lens with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera sensor.

The smartphone packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Users in India will likely get the same variants as the People in China. However, it’ll be based on MIUI Global ROM, not the China version used in China. Broadly speaking, this is the same Xiaomi 12 series.

Pricing

Although Mukul Sharma doesn’t mention the price, he claims that Xiaomi 12 will be priced aggressively in India. The smartphone currently costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 55,500) in China. And Mysmartprice expects the price to be under Rs 60,000 in India.

Those based in India can comment below if they’re excited to buy the new Xiaomi flagship smartphone.