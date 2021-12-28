Xiaomi 12 Series announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 50MP camera and more

Xiaomi today launched Xiaomi 12 Series (Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro), its flagship smartphones in Mainland China. Both the models are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for improved performance.

Also, they support LPDDR5 RAM that supports up to 6400Mbps transfer rate and UFS 3.1 storage that supports 1450MB per second. To deliver sustained performance, Xiaomi 12 includes a cooling system that features an extra-large 2600mm² VC soaking plate in a light and compact body, along with 10000mm² of heat-dissipating graphite. The Xiaomi 12 Pro model uses an even larger 2900mm² VC and 3 large heat dissipation graphite sheets.

Regarding camera hardware, Xiaomi 12 comes with a Sony IMX766 main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. The top-end Xiaomi 12 Pro features a Sony IMX707 with an ultra-large 1/1.28-inch 50MP sensor which utilizes 2.44m 4-in-1 pixels. The two other cameras both utilize the 50MP JN1 sensor, the ultra-wide featuring a 115° field of view, and a 2x telephoto camera for cleaner portrait shots.

Other highlights:

Display : Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28-inch flexible OLED screen with a resolution of 2400×1080, 1100 nit peak brightness, 16000 brightness-level adjustments, and 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch second-generation power-efficient 2K display, which uses Samsung E5 material, LTPO technology, and micro-lens technology. When viewing HDR videos, Xiaomi 12 Pro displays lifelike images with detailed highlights and deep blacks, along with 1500 nit peak brightness and astonishing contrast. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro both support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro offer symmetrical dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

: Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro offer symmetrical dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Battery: Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 120W single cell 4,600mAh battery design while Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability:

Xiaomi 12 will be offered in three variants in Mainland China: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, with respective recommended retail prices of RMB 3,699, RMB 3,999, and RMB 4,399.

Xiaomi 12 Pro will be offered in three variants in Mainland China: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, with respective recommended retail prices of RMB 4,699, RMB 4,999, and RMB 5,399.

Both devices will be available in black, blue, or purple glass variants, or green vegan leather.

Xiaomi 12X will be available in Mainland China, featuring a Snapdragon® 870 and starting from RMB 3,199.

All of the above will be available for purchase in Mainland China starting at 8pm on December 31st.

Source: Xiaomi