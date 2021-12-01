Qualcomm recently announced its next-gen flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for premium smartphones, and it appears that Xiaomi 12 will be the first one to be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset.

Although we still don’t know much about the Xiaomi 12 at this point in time, rumor has it that it’ll launch on December 12. And if that turns out to be the case, then Xiaomi has to accept defeat to Motorola as the latter is confirmed to announce Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Edge X30 on December 9. But since the CEO and Founder of Xiaomi, Mr. Lei Jun, is labeling the Xiaomi 12 as the world’s first phone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen, we’re assuming that it’ll go official before December 9.

Besides Xiaomi 12 and Edge X30, flagship phones like OnePlus 10, Reame GT 2 Pro will be based on the latest Snapdragon chip. Other companies that will use the chipset in their upcoming handsets are OPPO, ZTE, Nubia, iQOO. However, they didn’t speak at length as to when they’ll announce their first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phones.

Built on a 4nm process, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC includes its own X65 5G modem which offers up to 10 GB download speeds over 5G cellular networks and 3.6 GB over WIFI 6 and a 6E router.

It also features a new 7th generation AI engine, which is 4 times faster, and the new Adreno GPU offers 30% faster rendering with 25% less power consumption. It now also supports aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec which can deliver up to CD-quality 16-bit 44.1kHz audio streaming. You can know more about the specifications of the new flagship Snapdragon chip here.