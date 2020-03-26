A Nintendo Direct Mini has revealed an awesome new look at Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, the upcoming remake of the cult-classic Nintendo Wii game.

Releasing on May 29th, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will include an entirely new epilogue called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. The new chapter will see Shulk and Melia explore a never-before-seen area.

Fans of the original game can also look forward to 90 remastered music tracks, improved graphics, new menus and more.

Most impressive is the game’s Collector’s Set, a Limited Edition version of the upcoming RPG. For those who pick up the game in Europe, you can expect to see the following goodies:

Xenoblade Poster

Xenoblade Works – 250-page book

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Vinyl

Downloadable OST

In America, Xenoblade fans will be treated to a smaller Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: Definitive Works. Unlike the European version, the American release will only include the premium art book and the game. However, it does come in a nicer box.