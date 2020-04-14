2K Games has surprisingly snap-revealed the existence of XCOM: Chimera Squad, a new standalone tactics game for PC.

Releasing on April 24th, XCOM: Chimera Squad is designed as a smaller follow-up to XCOM 2. 2K Games is keen to note that Chimera Squad is not a full-fledged sequel, but instead a small experience.

XCOM: Chimera Squad is set five years after the events of the previous game. You’ll take control of 11 designed agents, complete with personalities, unique attacks and combat roles, and fight the likes of humans, hybrids and aliens.

Instead of the slower, larger-scale missions, XCOM: Chimera Squad is designed around speedier, fast-paced battles. However, the game will still feature its deep out-of-combat management.

However, Chimaera Squad will also have an all-new Breach Mode where you’ll get to assign squad members to initiate combat at different entry points to set up the perfect starting attack.

XCOM: Chimera Squad will launch on Steam for $10/£8.50. After May 1st, the standalone game will double to £17.

In other news, XCOM 2 Collection is set to come to the Nintendo Switch next month.