xCloud renamed to Cloud Gaming, launches tomorrow with 150+ games

Microsoft has renamed the tentatively titled Project xCloud to Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Launching tomorrow in 22 different countries, Xbox’s new Cloud Gaming service will be included with any customer’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for no additional cost.

Game Pass Ultimate is tied to an Xbox gamers Xbox Live account which stores all save files for their Xbox One games in the cloud for free to instantly play on their new streaming service.

New members to the service can currently join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today for just $1 for the first month. After that, Microsoft will then ask $14.99 per month for access to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass PC, Xbox Live Gold and the new Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

The service will also include all EA Play games that are coming to Microsoft’s Xbox’s Game Pass subscription.