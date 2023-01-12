Xbox’s ‘Developer_Direct’ livestream event is on January 25

Microsoft is holding an event on January 25 called the “Developer_Direct.” The event sounds big as the Redmond company promises to provide some interesting details regarding the new titles coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass in the coming months.

“Presented by the game creators themselves from studios including Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios, the Developer_Direct will focus on big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall,“ Microsoft says in a blog post.

Specifically, Microsoft hints at the unveiling of The Elder Scrolls Online’s 2023 major Chapter update and its “major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update,” “more gameplay and exciting new details” for Forza Motorsport, “insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience” in Minecraft Legends, and a “several minutes of gameplay” showcase for Redfall. Microsoft adds that a standalone show is being developed “to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield.”

Those interested in the recently announced 45-minute event can watch via the channels of Xbox and Bethesda on Twitch and YouTube on the 25th of the month at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.