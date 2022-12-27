Rumor has it Redfall date is pushed back “internally”

Update on Redfall's release date. Have heard that it's been pushed back internally by about 6 weeks. Currently targeting an early May release. Unfortunate news but I'm sure it's for the best. https://t.co/JuytC5KxWw pic.twitter.com/PIsBaH24y3 — Okami Games (@Okami13_) December 23, 2022

There is a circulating rumor that the Redfall release date has been pushed back.

The revelation was shared by game enthusiast and reviewer Okami Games on Twitter, saying the release date has “been pushed back internally by about 6 weeks. Currently targeting an early May release.”

Many doubt the revelation, especially since there’s still no exact date known to confirm its release. Okami’s claim regarding the delay being “internal,” however, probably only pertains to the team’s deadline.

And while topics about games being pushed back sound depressing for some, Xbox fans awaiting Redfall say it is better to have delayed titles than to have broken games. And as Okami puts it, the rumored delay is probably “for the best.”

