The current Xbox UWP app for Windows 10 will soon be replaced with a newer React Native conversion of the application.

Reported by Jean Blanc on Twitter, a new siddebar for the current Windows 10 Xbox UWP has appeared to inform users that the application will be replaced.

Blanc reported that the newest version of the Release Preview Insider build is pushing users of the Xbox UWP app to download a new and improved version.

Earlier today @JeanoLeBlanco reported that the Xbox Companion app added a link to the new Xbox App. It's more than that, it tells you that the old UWP app will be fully replaced with the new React Native Xbox app. #Windowsinsiders #Xboxinsiders pic.twitter.com/r63xY9oiAO — Florian B (@flobo09) June 2, 2020

The Xbox application isn’t the first Microsoft application to abandon the company’s UWP format. Skype’s UWP Application was recently replaced with an Electron Native version and Microsoft has gone as far to remove Microsoft Ad Monetisation from UWP apps.