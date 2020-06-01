Ebb Software’s upcoming horror adventure game Scorn is one of the most impressive next-gen games we’ve seen yet. But after claims that Xbox Series X’s CPU is the greatest upgrade for next-gen technology, Game Director Ljubomir Peklar has claimed that the console is a “very balanced” system.

Talking to WCCFTech, Peklar explained that the next-gen Xbox console will bring the next-generation to fruition thanks to the careful balancing of its internal components, including the console’s CPU and “incredible” SSD.

“Series X as a platform has been available to us for only two months, so we are still figuring out everything that is at our disposal,”Peklar told the outlet. “I think that the Series X is a very balanced system. The SSD solution is an incredible improvement when it comes to loading assets, and as it stands now it seems that there will be complete parity between PC and Series X versions of the game. We will try to minimize loading as much as possible.”

