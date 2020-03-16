Microsoft today revealed the full specs and features of the next generation Xbox One Series X console. Xbox One Series X console is powered by 8-Core Custom Zen 2 CPU and Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU to deliver 12 TFLOPS of power. It also comes with 16 GB GDDR6 RAM with 320mb bus and 1 TB Custom NVME SSD.

Thanks to the great processing power, Xbox One Series X can automatically do SDR to HDR conversion for existing Xbox games. Yes, developers need not update their titles to add HDR support. Instead, Xbox One Series X will make use of an innovative HDR reconstruction technique to enhance existing Xbox games that does not have native HDR support. Microsoft mentioned that this conversion will have no impact on the available CPU, GPU or memory resources.

Source: Xbox