Xbox November update brings handheld-friendly compact mode to everyone through Xbox app

The Xbox November update is rolling out real soon, and from the look of it, we’re about to get an interesting update that you don’t want to miss.

Compact mode, the green console’s new feature that lets you game on smaller screens, is now rolling out for everyone on all Windows devices. This includes handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo’s Steam Deck competitor, the Legion Go.

When you activate Compact mode by going to the toggle on your profile, the app will automatically minimize the sidebar into icons for your viewing pleasure.

“We’re also partnering with Asus and other manufacturers to ensure that Compact mode is enabled by default on your handheld devices. We’ll continue to focus on updates to deliver a great Xbox app experience for Windows handheld screens,” Microsoft promises.

The Redmond-based tech giant also introduced the Gaming Services Repair Tool. It’s a standalone tool designed to address any Xbox app launch stemming from Gaming Services or missing content.

Besides these, Japanese language support has been added, console wish list notifications for Xbox Free Play Days are now available, and redeeming rewards on your phone are enhanced with phone authentication.

The Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox will soon be discontinued next month.