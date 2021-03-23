Microsoft has been reaching out to outlets to say that the renaming to Xbox network is in name only, and definitely no accident.

It looks like Xbox Live Gold users shouldn’t have to worry, as this change is just in name only across a few areas within the Xbox online ecosystem to distinguish better from the Xbox Live service.

“The update from ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.” A Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge, so it looks like the Live name is here to stay in some regard going forwards.

“Xbox Live isn’t going away,” Microsoft went on to tell Eurogamer. “We are making ongoing adjustments to create a simpler, more descriptive messaging system for Xbox in different areas. None of these experiences or features will change as part of these updates.”

From what we can see at the moment, the worst-case scenario out of this rebranding, for now, is that you might have to put up with seeing ‘network’ in a few places rather than the familiar ‘Live’ branding. As well as the flagrant disregard for capitalisation standards.

The mystery of the non capitalised network lives on for now despite these new statements, maybe we’ll get some big announcement in the future where it gets the capitalisation it deserves.