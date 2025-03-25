Xbox is testing a new feature called Game Hubs, a one-stop interface with all your info

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has begun testing a new feature called Game Hubs in the Xbox Insider Program. This feature will enhance user interaction by consolidating game-related information into one interface.

Game Hubs will appear when you select a game from your list of most recently played games or installed games list. The feature provides a one-stop location for various game-specific information, including:

Player statistics

Achievements

Friends playing the game

Recent game captures

Downloadable add-ons and available content (DLC)

Upcoming events related to the game

The default in-focus item in a Game Hub is the “Play” button, which enables quick double-taps to play the game directly from the hub. To cater to the diverse interests of its users, Microsoft has given an option to bypass the Game Hub and play games directly. You can adjust this setting by navigating to “My games & apps,” clicking “Manage,” then “Games & apps,” and tweaking the relevant settings.

Microsoft encourages users to provide feedback on the Game Hubs feature through the “Report a Problem” function, stating that they welcome positive and negative feedback to make it better. ?The release also includes a few fixes:

Capture & Share Fixed a missing icon next to the Share option in the context menu when sharing Captures from the Xbox network in the Captures app. Game Stats Fixed an issue where rank 2 and 3 were not scaled correctly when viewing the game stats leaderboard, causing the focus highlight to appear incorrectly as well. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more, go to:



Game Hubs is now available to a random sample of users from the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider Program. This phased rollout allows Microsoft to learn and make changes as necessary before considering a broader release to all Xbox users.