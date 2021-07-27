After the Xbox Series X Fridge went from meme to actual product, the Xbox Series S is having its own go becoming a product with the Series S Suitcase.

To celebrate the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S today, Xbox Australia & New Zealand has partnered with Australian luggage company July in order to create a very limited run of Series S Suitcases, modelled after the tiny next-gen box of gaming magic.

Even with a circular vent on the side to mimic the design of the Xbox Series S console, the suitcase sadly doesn’t look like a one to one replica of a suitcase, unlike the Series X fridge’s which were initially made for influencers. Instead, July has thought practically about making an actual suitcase, with latches and castors to make transporting the included Series S practical as well as stylish.

With an Xbox Series S console, two controllers, and a portable monitor all included within the Series S suitcase, it has everything you need to start playing Microsoft Flight Simulator on the go, so long as you can find a plug socket, as well as being lucky enough to win it.

Unfortunately, unlike the Series X Fridge which went from influencer gimmick to actual product, the Series S suitcase is only available to influencers and one lucky Twitter user, so this suitcase is going to be an exceptionally limited edition product, despite the demand which might arise after seeing just how great this suitcase looks.

If you want to try and get your hands on the limited edition Xbox Series S x July suitcase then all you need to do is retweet and reply to the competition tweet, and you’ve got until August 2nd to do so. Sadly, however, this competition is only available to Australian and New Zealand residents aged 13 and over.

Where's the first place you'll fly to in Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox? Retweet and reply below for your chance to win this limited edition Xbox Series S x @July suitcase to celebrate the console launch of @MSFSofficial! pic.twitter.com/RcCKb1yepC — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) July 27, 2021

Microsoft Flight Simulator has launched on the Series X|S consoles today, so even without the swanky suitcase, there’s never been a better time to take to the skies in Asobo Studio’s beautifully zen flying experience which is steadily being made better and better.