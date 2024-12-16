Xbox hit Forza Horizon 4 has officially been delisted. Where can you get it now?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Forza Horizon 4 has officially now been delisted. Xbox’s 2018 popular racing hit is not available to buy on the Xbox Store or Steam, as so does its DLCs.

But why, though?

Playground Games, the developers behind the hit, announced last summer that Forza Horizon 4 would be delisted due to licensing agreements. The game also hadn’t received regular content updates since August 2024. No more copies are sold on online retailers. Ouch.

“This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase through online stores,” the announcement reads.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers who had an active, full-paid subscription on June 25, 2024, would receive a game token if they purchased any extra content for Forza Horizon 4 through their Xbox Message Center?.

Sure, a much newer Forza Motorsport is still available, but if you want to purchase Forza Horizon 4, the only options available are through physical copies. There may be some third-party digital resellers, but we wouldn’t recommend that other than the official channels.

Forza Horizon 4 is a fun racing game that really sets the bar high, especially with its faithful attention to detail and stunning, even for a 2018 game.

It was simply so great, so much so that it won The Game Awards 2018 for Best Sports/Racing Game during a year when we also had FIFA 19 and NBA 2K19. It also won Xbox Game of the Year from Golden Joystick Awards.