Xbox Gamescom 2024 promises impressive lineups. What should we expect?

The event is happening in Cologne, Germany, between August 21 and 25, 2024.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Xbox Gamescom 2024 is really happening—in Cologne, Germany, between August 21 and 25, 2024.

Microsoft has now confirmed what we could expect from the green console’s booth. A little over 50 games from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Bethesda, and other third-party partners, including major titles like Star Wars Outlaws and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, are in the lineup, despite PlayStation and Nintendo’s absence from the annual event.

The Redmond tech giant also announced new releases like Mythology: Retold and Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, while Blizzard brings demos for Diablo and World of Warcraft. You can also check out the full lineup here.

The biggest Xbox Gamescom booth to date, Microsoft promises demos, photo booth opportunities, a Gear Store, and a lot of interactive activities. You can also watch the stream live daily.

PlayStation, on the other hand, has not attended a Gamescom event since 2019, and it seems to stay that way, according to information from the German publication Games Wirtschaft. Nintendo also confirmed that it’s skipping this year’s show.

Microsoft has a big ambition to move things to the cloud, so much so that it lets you “play Xbox without an Xbox” via Amazon Fire TV Sticks and a Bluetooth-enabled controller, even if it’s from Sony’s DualSense for PS5. And it’s safe to expect a demo of this as well at the booth.

Windows, Microsoft’s operating system, also launched the Windows App, which lets you stream Windows 365 to your iPhones, iPads, Macs, PCs, and browsers.