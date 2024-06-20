Guess who's back? Xbox is coming to Gamescom 2024—without its blue rival

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox is making its return at Gamescom 2024, but this time, its blue console rival PlayStation won’t be around, as well as Nintendo.

In a tweet, the official Xbox account announced that it will be present at the show, which will run from August 21-25 in Colog, and will have its “biggest booth ever” at the event.

The Xbox tweet mentions upcoming announcements for these games: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne, and World of Warcraft: The War Within.

PlayStation, on the other hand, has not attended a Gamescom event since 2019, and it seems to stay that way, according to information from the German publication Games Wirtschaft. Nintendo also confirmed that it’s skipping this year’s show.