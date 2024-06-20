Guess who's back? Xbox is coming to Gamescom 2024—without its blue rival
PlayStation is skipping this year, again.
1 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Key notes
- Xbox will return to Gamescom 2024 without PlayStation and Nintendo.
- The event in Cologne from August 21-25 will feature Xbox’s largest booth ever.
- Xbox teased announcements for games like Age of Mythology: Retold and Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred in a recent tweet.
Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox is making its return at Gamescom 2024, but this time, its blue console rival PlayStation won’t be around, as well as Nintendo.
In a tweet, the official Xbox account announced that it will be present at the show, which will run from August 21-25 in Colog, and will have its “biggest booth ever” at the event.
The Xbox tweet mentions upcoming announcements for these games: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne, and World of Warcraft: The War Within.
PlayStation, on the other hand, has not attended a Gamescom event since 2019, and it seems to stay that way, according to information from the German publication Games Wirtschaft. Nintendo also confirmed that it’s skipping this year’s show.