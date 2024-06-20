Guess who's back? Xbox is coming to Gamescom 2024—without its blue rival

PlayStation is skipping this year, again.

by Rafly Gilang 

Xbox @ Gamescom 2024

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox is making its return at Gamescom 2024, but this time, its blue console rival PlayStation won’t be around, as well as Nintendo.

In a tweet, the official Xbox account announced that it will be present at the show, which will run from August 21-25 in Colog, and will have its “biggest booth ever” at the event.

The Xbox tweet mentions upcoming announcements for these games: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne, and World of Warcraft: The War Within.

PlayStation, on the other hand, has not attended a Gamescom event since 2019, and it seems to stay that way, according to information from the German publication Games Wirtschaft. Nintendo also confirmed that it’s skipping this year’s show.

