Xbox has announced today that Humankind, from Amplitude Studios and Sega, will be launching Day One on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The full list of games for the latter half of August has still yet to be announced, we can expect that sometime next week, but we can at least look forward to playing Humankind, as a Day One release will see it available on Xbox Game Pass on August 17th.

If you’ve not seen it before, Amplitude Studio’s Humankind is a 4X strategy game with some seriously impressive scale. Focusing more on culture than all our war, Humankind lets you shape your civilization through the decisions you make and the deeds you accomplish. While culture may be all well and good, however, there are still 129 units to help you get your political point across.

With 60 historical cultures, 93 technologies, 122 costumes, and 150 narrative events, there’s a lot that will make your civilization unique, and all of it will be there to enjoy, on launch day, for Xbox Game Pass members.

After originally being planned to relace on April 22nd of this year, Humankind has been having a few more months in development to “keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day one experience,” so hopefully Amplitude’s 4X stragery game will be well worth the wait.

Humankind is now set to launch on August 17th on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.