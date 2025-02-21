Xbox fans in Brazil woke up to this horrible news that Microsoft is suspending sales

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Xbox fans in Brazil woke up to some disappointing news: Microsoft has suspended the sale of Xbox Series X consoles in the country.

Two official stores confirmed (via UOL, article in Portuguese) that restocks of the console are no longer happening, leaving many gamers frustrated and confused.

Microsoft has not given specific details about why it made this decision, but it did provide a statement clarifying that players in Brazil will still be able to enjoy their Xbox consoles.

“Players will be able to continue enjoying their console in different countries and players in Brazil will be able to play on their current consoles, PCs, with Game Pass and on smartphones, tablets, or TVs with Xbox Cloud Gaming,” the company said.

While Microsoft’s response reassured some, the move has many wondering if Brazil’s high import taxes and economic factors played a role in the decision. With the already expensive Xbox Series X in Brazil, these challenges likely made restocking and maintaining a presence in the country difficult for Microsoft.

Xbox hardware sales have been on a plummetting trend in the past few months, and that’s not new.

Microsoft’s latest financial report reveals mixed results for its gaming division, showing a 7% decline in overall revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. This drop was mainly driven by a 29% decrease in Xbox console sales.

Though, Xbox Game Pass saw a significant boost, setting a new record for quarterly revenue and a 30% increase in its PC subscriber base. The growth of Game Pass was likely fueled by the day-one launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the service, which led to record player numbers for the game.