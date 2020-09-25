Back in May, Microsoft announced the new Xbox Family Settings app for iOS and Android. After testing it for months, Microsoft yesterday announced the public release of this app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Parents can take advantage of the following features available in the app.

Screen time limits – set limits for each day of the week; for example, you can allow for more game time on the weekends or reduce it during the school week. And a new feature available today allows parents to proactive grant additional screen time – a great option if they did well on a test or completed their homework!

Content filters – set filters based on the age of each child; for example, an 8-year-old can only access games that are rated E and will be blocked from accessing titles that are intended for more mature players

Play and communication settings – choose the option to block all access to play and communication with other players, limit access to "friends only" or grant permission for older children to play and chat with "everyone"

Friends list – new with the app is the ability to approve or decline friend requests your child has made to add friends; parents can also view their friends list

Activity reports – view daily and weekly activity reports for each child to understand how they are spending their time on Xbox

Microsoft also mentioned that it will release more new features in the future for the Xbox Family Settings app. You can download the Xbox Family Settings app for free for iOS and Android.