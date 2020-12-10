Microsoft has updated the Xbox Family Settings for Android and iOS are updated to versions 20201127 and 201207.11.2 respectively.

The Xbox Family Settings App lets you set screen time limits, content filters, communication settings, get activity reports and more.

The update brings the following new settings:

Ask to buy – With this version, you can manage the “Ask to buy” setting directly from the app, as well as receive notifications whenever your child wants to buy a game or app for which they have no credit available.

Pause Now – In this release, we have also added the Pause Now button which pauses play time for the child temporarily. When paused, the child will see the message “Your screen time is up” until you decide they can play again.

The update also brings the usual bug fixes and improvements.

If you have not used the app yet, see how it works in Microsoft’s video below:

You can download the Xbox Family Settings app for free for iOS and Android.

via WBI