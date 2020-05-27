Love art? Need to look away from a screen for a while? Just love colouring? Xbox has you covered, with four colouring pages to keep you entertained.

The four designs consist of Minecraft Steve, the Xbox Series X, the Xbox One controller, and Master Chief.

The images come courtesy of Xbox UK on Twitter, and you can view them and print them out for yourself by using the embedded Tweet below or by following the link here.

Art attack + these iconic images = Your top #XboxColours designs?? pic.twitter.com/Zw0XHiTKPQ — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) May 27, 2020

As a heads up for those who don’t use Twitter very often: you can save the images in their full resolution by left-clicking on the image you want so it opens on its own, then right-clicking and opening the image in a new tab to view it in all its glory. Don’t just open them in a new tab directly from the Tweet or else they’ll be very low quality.

Once you’re done colouring the image, whether it be using real-life crayons/pencils/pens or whether it’s on your computer, share it with the Xbox community using the hashtag #XboxColours. Stay safe out there, and happy gaming!

In related news, the June 2020 Xbox Games with Gold lineup was revealed yesterday, with Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse and Coffee Talk headlining as the two free Xbox One games. Xbox Live Gold members can also get the Original Xbox version of Destroy All Humans! and Xbox 360 game Sine Mora for free during the month of June.