This "new" Discord on PS5 feature has actually been around on Xbox for years

Sony has just recently announced that, for folks using Discord on PS5, you will soon be able to jump into the voice chat party directly from your console without needing the PC or mobile app. This so-called new feature, however, has actually been around on Xbox for years—at least since 2022.

Before this, you had to start the call on Discord’s mobile or PC app and then transfer it to the console. This cumbersome process is similar to how Discord initially worked on Xbox before allowing direct joining from the console. Discord had actually arrived on PS5 last year, but it still had a lot of catching up to keep up with its Xbox version as it did not allow this direct integration at that time.

Sony says that this feature will start rolling out for players in Japan and Asia, followed by Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and finally, the Americas.

Sony says that, once rolled out, you can do this by simply selecting the Discord tab in Game Base within the PS5 Control Center, choosing the Discord server or DM group you’d like to join, and then selecting your preferred voice channel. Unfortunately though, this feature isn’t available in the last-gen console of PS4.

“You’ll also receive a PS5 console notification when another Discord user calls you, allowing you to join right away”

Additionally, a new Profile Share feature will allow players to share their PlayStation Network profiles via a shareable link or QR code starting next week. To access these new features, users must update their PS5 to the latest system software and link their PlayStation Network and Discord accounts.