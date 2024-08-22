Xbox Adaptive Joystick may be the most accessible joystick you need

The $29,99 joystick may be the one that you need

Microsoft has introduced four new accessibility offerings during its recent stop at the Gamescom annual event. One of them includes the brand-new Xbox Adaptive Joystick, which is priced at $29,99 and is set to be released next year exclusively via the Microsoft Store.

The Redmond tech giant said that you can use the joystick with existing Xbox controllers, designed to improve gaming accessibility for players with limited mobility. With that price, you get customizable buttons and 3D-printable thumbstick toppers, all developed from input from the disability community.

You can also connect the new Xbox Adaptive Joystick to Microsoft’s Adaptive Controller and use it on both PC and Xbox. The green console camp also announced a toggle hold feature for easier controller use and updated packaging for accessibility products.

There is also the new $59.99 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller, featuring low-resistance buttons and sensitive joysticks for easier play for gamers with limited mobility. All buttons are easily accessible on top, and a non-slip mat keeps it steady during use. It can connect wirelessly or via a wired connection to Xbox consoles and Windows 10 and above and includes two programmable buttons compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Microsoft’s competitor in the gaming landscape, Sony’s PlayStation, also launched its Sony Access controller for PS5 a while ago. Priced at $89,99, the controller features 19 interchangeable button caps and 3 stick caps, allowing for extensive customization to suit individual needs.

You can also save up to 30 custom control profiles on their PS5, with three storable directly on the controller.