Xbox Adaptive Controller fixes issues with input behavior when using a 3.5mm & USB joystick

Microsoft finally came with interesting updates for Xbox gamers using the original Xbox Series X/S controllers or the Elite Series 2. Now, the former fixes issues with input behavior when using a 3.5mm & USB joystick with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Xbox brings this nice little fix within the firmware update v. 5.21.3241.0 for Series X/S controllers, which Microsoft launched not too long ago for certain Xbox insiders. Besides, if you use the Elite Series 2, the very same update also fixes an issue where the paddles on the controller would stay active when they shouldn’t, while using the default profile.

You can update your Xbox controllers’ firmware either wirelessly, through the USB, or through PCs using the Xbox Accessories app in Windows 10 or 11.

Microsoft first launched the Xbox Adaptive Controller years ago in 2018, aiming to cater to the needs of folks with a disability to play games. Sony then followed suit years later when the PlayStation makers launched the versatile Access controller for PS5 last year. Both of these controllers are priced at $99.99 and $89.99, respectively.

Not too long ago, Microsoft also tested yet another update for Xbox insiders. The latest preview in the Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring now gives you the ability to find game deals a lot easier, featuring clearer sales info on the Home screen, search, and Microsoft Store.