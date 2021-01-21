The ‘Sun Valley’ visual update to Windows 10 is happening largely behind closed doors, but we can get a bit of a preview of what the OS will look like from the design of the XAML controls being worked on in open on GitHub.

There the Microsoft team has accepted a number of improvements to the fly-out controls (DatePicker, TimePicker, etc) which feature rounded corners and a distinct MacOS look.

Gallery

The changes will initially show up in Modern apps (both built-in and from 3rd party developers who update their apps), but Microsoft hopes the UI improvements will also be adopted by developers of Win32 apps via the desktop bridge.

The design proposals, which are being reviewed by Microsoft employees, can be seen at GitHub here and here.

via WindowsLatest