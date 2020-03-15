Microsoft will be releasing their next major update in spring of 2020. The new update is dubbed as Windows 10 20H1 or Windows 10 version 2004 but Microsoft will most likely give it an official name closer to the rollout. The company recently published the ISO files of the 2004 update on Windows Insider website so we expect Microsoft to announce the update rollout dates soon.

Today, Microsoft has announced the general availability of WSL2 for Windows 10 version 2004. Craig Loewen, program manager for WSL at Microsoft, wrote a blog post confirming the availability of WSL2 for Windows 10 users. While the feature will be rolling out with version 2004 if you’re on Windows Insider build 19041.153, you can run any of the following commands to enable WSL2 on your system:

wsl (If a WSL2 distro is your default distro)

wsl --set-version <Distro> 2, – wsl --set-default-version 2

wsl --import and wsl --export targeting WSL2

Moreover, Microsoft will be adding WSL to Windows Updates so the company could push out the latest kernel version independently of consuming an update to your Windows image. Although, for the first few months after the release, users will need to manually check for updates to get the latest kernel. Microsoft will be releasing an update in a few months which will add automatic install and servicing capabilities.

Windows 10 version 2004 will be a big update for Windows 10 users. Microsoft has planned several features and improvements for the users and you can check out our round-up article to know more about Windows 10 version 2004 update.