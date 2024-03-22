WorldstarHipHop Downloader - Top 5 Tools for Audio and Videos

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for the best WorldstarHipHop downloader? You’re in luck, then.

I’ve tested a bunch of popular tools and singled out the five best ones below. You’ll also find a step-by-step guide on how to use them. Here’s my pick:

YT Saver was the most recommended WorldstarHipHop downloader on all the forums I checked. So I decided to try it first.

It’s a standalone Mac and Windows software for downloading audio and videos. Aside from WorldstarHipHop, it works with over 10,000 additional websites.

One of YT Saver’s advantages is its ability to save media in different formats. You can select your desired format based on your device’s compatibility or storage space.

For music purists, high-fidelity codecs such as FLAC or WAV are the best option, although others may prefer the space-saving qualities of MP3.

Additionally, YT Saver offers an easy-to-use UI. Paste the URL of the WordstarHipHop song and in a couple of clicks, the download begins.

It also includes a bulk download option for saving entire playlists.

Pros:

User-friendly interface.

Multiple format downloads.

Download media from over 10,000 sites.

Built-in browser.

Batch download capabilities.

Cons:

License prices are based on the platform you use YT Saver on.

There’s no online downloader or extension for your existing browser.

The free trial only allows you to download three videos. After that, you need a license.

YMP4 is an online media downloader that lets you save videos from hundreds of sites, including WorldstarHipHop.

However, it isn’t as sophisticated as other tools, but it gets the job done quickly. You can paste your WorldstarHipHop link, which will convert into an mp3 audio or mp4 video with resolutions of up to 720p.

It also stands out because it has no annoying ads, redirects, and popups. The download speed is also fast because it breaks down media into segments and converts them simultaneously.

Pros:

It has a user-friendly interface where you can paste the URL and download the audio.

You can access YMP4 from any device with a web browser.

Cons:

Low-quality media.

YMP4 isn’t reliable due to downtime.

Aimersoft Video Downloader is a standalone app, not a web-based tool like Ymp4. I used it on Windows, but it’s also available on Mac.

The software has a user-friendly interface that simplifies the downloading process. You won’t need extensive technical knowledge to navigate and operate it.

It also has a built-in browser that automatically detects downloadable links from WorldstarHipHop. Once you find your desired video, the software identifies the relevant link, saving you the hassle of manual copy and paste.

The software saves clips in up to 1080p quality. This allows you to prioritize either file size or video resolution.

However, Aimersoft is pretty expensive, with the cheapest subscription costing $39.95 annually. Therefore, unless you intend to download videos regularly, you’re better off with free tools.

Pros:

High-quality videos.

Multiple video qualities.

It has a smart built-in browser that automatically detects WorldstarHipHop links.

Cons:

It’s more expensive than every other platform on this list.

No web version or browser extension.

Acethinker’s Aqua Tune is a dedicated music downloader. While it also allows you to save videos, it mostly focuses on high-quality audio downloads, making it ideal for WorldstarHipHop.

Moreover, it has an inbuilt browser that lets you search for your tunes and download them directly from WorldstarHipHop. Alternatively, you can copy the song’s URL from another browser and paste it into Aqua Tube.

Furthermore, it has a built-in mp3 player, so you can directly listen to your songs on the app. It can also download up to 8K quality videos.

Pros:

It supports music video downloads for over 1000 sites.

Music download quality is up to 320 Kbit/s.

Save Worldstar videos in 8K.

Built-in mp3 player.

Cons:

Limited video download formats.

The free version allows you to save only 21 songs a week.

TubeNinja is another popular online media downloader you can use to save WorldstarHipHop songs. You can paste the video link or use its Bookmarklet feature. This allows you to add it to your bookmarks, and it’ll then detect downloadable media.

However, TubeNinja only supports 80 other sites. Therefore, you’ll be limited if you constantly download media from other sources.

Nevertheless, it allows you to save HD videos and multiple audio formats, which is ideal for this platform. It’s also fast and doesn’t have annoying spam ads all over the download page.

Pros:

Free to use.

The Bookmarklet feature allows you to use TubeNinja to download media within the WorldstarHipHop site.

Cons:

It only supports about 80 sites.

It has limited video formats.

How To Download From WorldstarHipHop

While many tools can download music from WorldstarHipHop, YT Saver was the best one I tried. So, I’ll use it in my demonstration below:

Go to YT Saver’s website and download the app.

After installing it, go to WorldstarHipHop.

Find the video you want to download.

Open it and copy its URL from your browser’s address bar.

Open YT Saver and click on Paste URL.

YT Saver will detect your link and start analyzing your video.

Your video will start downloading.

Is It Legal To Download From WorldstarHipHop?

Yes, it’s legal to download from WorldstarHipHop as long as it’s for personal use. However, the content itself may still be subject to its own license terms and conditions.

According to the platform’s Terms of Service, “any materials available for downloading, access, or other use from the Website that may have their own license terms, conditions, and notices will be governed by such terms, conditions, and notices.”

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only.

We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools.

We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed.

We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

WorldstarHipHop is an excellent place to find new and buzzing hip-hop music.

I experimented with a few ways to download music from the website, but YT Saver worked the best. I like that it supports over 10,000 websites, downloads quickly, and includes a built-in browser.

However, it’s annoying that it doesn’t have a web version or browser extension for Chrome. Which service is your favorite WorldstarHipHop downloader and why? Feel free to share in the comments below.