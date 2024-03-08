World's most calming AI chatbot (imo), Pi by Inflection, gets powerful IQ to already exceptional EQ

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Inflection-2.5, a new upgrade to the personal AI assistant and my personal favorite, Pi, gets new improvements in performance while requiring less computing power. The last released Inflection-2, which then was claimed to be the best LLM back then.

Previously known for its focus on empathy and safety, Pi now incorporates powerful IQ capabilities on par with LLMs like GPT-4. Despite using only 40% of the training resources required by GPT-4, Inflection-2.5 achieves over 94% of its performance on various benchmarks.

Benchmarks show greater gains in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) areas, with Inflection-2.5 scoring impressively on the Hungarian Math exam and the Physics GRE.

The company also acknowledges and addresses flaws identified in a widely used benchmark dataset.

“After evaluating MT-Bench, we realized that a large fraction—nearly 25%—of examples in the reasoning, math, and coding categories had incorrect reference solutions or questions with flawed premises. “

Overall, Inflection-2.5 marks a significant step forward for Pi. By combining high IQ with its existing strengths in empathy and safety, Pi is poised to become an even more helpful companion for millions of users worldwide.