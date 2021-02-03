Microsoft is adding a useful feature to one of the otherwise most underused and underdeveloped apps on Windows 10.

ALumia has uncovered a new hidden feature in the app which suggests Microsoft is working to add a QR Code scanner into the app.

The feature should make it easier to download documentation for devices for example, which often have QR Code links, and which would otherwise require you to pull out your phone and access the information on the small screen.

It is not known yet if and when this feature will roll out to regular users, but it would add one more reason to use the otherwise neglected app.