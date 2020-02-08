Valentine’s day is just around the corner and to celebrate Microsoft has something special for all Windows 10 users. To celebrate Valentine’s day, Microsoft added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Valentine’, the new theme pack contains 4 high-quality wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Lacy hearts in pink, white, red, and black bring a note of Valentine romance to your desktop. A free, 4-set theme for Windows.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, goto Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Valentine’ theme pack from this link.