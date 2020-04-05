Windows Updates have always been annoying for being intrusive and difficult to configure.

In the next major version of Windows, the May 2020 Update (version 2004), Microsoft has improved the notification of a pending update to make things a lot easier and more transparent.

The update will now show up in the Notification Centre and will offer you the option to Restart Now, Restart Tonight and Choose an Hour.

The notification will also remind you to plug in your device to enable an uninterrupted update.

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update should be rolling out in the next few months, barring any major blocking issues.

Via HTNovo