Latest Windows Terminal Preview update adds support for mouse input

Microsoft today released a preview update (v.10) of Windows Terminal app in the Microsoft Store. This new update adds support for mouse input and the ability to open a new pane with a duplicate profile of the pane. Read about these new features below.
- The Terminal now supports mouse input in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) applications as well as Windows applications that use virtual terminal (VT) input. This means applications such as tmux and Midnight Commander will recognize when you click on items in the Terminal window
- You can now open a new pane with a duplicate profile of the pane that is in focus. This can be done by adding “splitMode”: “duplicate” to the “splitPane” command list in your key bindings.
This update also includes several bug fixes, read about them below.
- The text behavior when it reflows on resizing of the window is significantly improved!
- The borders when using dark theme aren’t white anymore!
- If you have the taskbar auto-hidden and your Terminal is maximized, the taskbar now appears when you mouse over the bottom of the screen.
- Azure Cloud Shell can now run PowerShell, accept mouse input, and follow the desired shell of your choice.
- Touchpad and touchscreen scrolling now moves at a normal pace.
Source: Microsoft
