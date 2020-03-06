Windows Spotlight will now power Edge’s New Tab Page wallpaper

by Surur

 

Windows Spotlight is a feature which will give you a different wallpaper each day on your Windows Lock Screen, drawn from Bing’s image of the day.  Users are able to vote on the image, and Spotlight will try and improve its suggestions going forward.

Now Microsoft has announced Windows Spotlight will also power the New Tab Page in Microsoft Edge.

Users are still able to vote on the image suggested and hopefully received improved suggestions in the future.

Windows Spotlight will now power Edge's New Tab Page wallpaper 1

To make sure you receive the images, set your New Tab Page to Inspirational or that Image of the Day is selected in Custom settings when clicking on the Settings cog on the page.

Windows Spotlight will now power Edge's New Tab Page wallpaper 2

Via Techdows

