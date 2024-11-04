Windows Server 2025 is now out—here are its supported CPUs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has launched Windows Server 2025, the latest long-term servicing channel (LTSC) release, with general availability starting with build 26100.1742.

The Redmond tech giant announces that Windows Server 2025’s mainstream support will run until October 2029, with extended support through October 2034. It provides better security, hybrid cloud support, and improved I/O performance, with a focus on storage and GPU virtualization through GPU Partitioning and VBS enclaves.

Microsoft has also announced the official list of supported CPUs for Windows Server 2025, including processors from Intel and AMD.

The list ranges from high-performance server CPUs like Intel’s Xeon SP and AMD’s EPYC series down to entry-level processors, such as Intel’s Pentium G7400 and G7400T.

Intel support covers multiple Xeon generations based on Granite Rapids, Emerald Rapids, Ice Lake, and Cascade Lake, while AMD support spans from Zen 2 to Zen 5-based EPYC processors (from 7xx2 through 9xx5 models).

So far though, Microsoft noted three known issues: English text display during installation, a boot error in iSCSI environments, and compatibility with CPUs over 256 threads.

As for the latter, Microsoft said that these systems faced long installation times, slow restarts, and a blue screen of death (BSOD) when running certain apps. It’s working on a fix, but for now, reducing the processor count to 256 or fewer in the system could help.

You can try a free 180-day trial for Windows Server 2025, now available in the Microsoft Evaluation Center.