These days we are both inundated and highly preoccupied with the spread and management of the COVID-19 disease.

Today Microsoft provided another avenue to remain up to date with the virus’s spread around the world.

Microsoft has added links to the Windows Search console linking to its Bing and MSN coronavirus services.

The links let you view Bing’s Interactive Map in your browser, which can be seen below:

The Headlines button takes you to MSN’s coronavirus news page.

The change was made server-side and can be seen by those who have the Windows 10 October 2019 Update.

If you have had more than enough of coronavirus news, you can dismiss the module by clicking on the X.

via HTNovo.