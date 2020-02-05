Windows Search not working for Windows 10 users across the world

Several users around the world are reporting that they are not able to get any results in the search window of Windows 10. The issue seems to be due to Bing and Cortana integration. Disabling Bing and Cortana integration can resolve this issue temporarily.

Here’s how to fix Windows search issue:

Open Run or press Windows + R

Type “cmd”

Enter the following command reg add HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Search /v BingSearchEnabled /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f reg add HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Search /v CortanaConsent /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f

Restart your Windows 10 PC

It looks like only Windows 10 1903 users are affected by this issue. Following the above steps will resolve the issue temporarily. Microsoft has not yet acknowledged the issue.

Source: Reddit