Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13906.20000 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings new features to PowerPoint, and it also brings fixes for issues found in Word and Excel. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

PowerPoint Insert Flipgrid videos in PowerPoint PowerPoint will now support insertion of Flipgrid videos in slides. Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue in which hyperlinks created using the HYPERLINK function would not work if the file was saved as a PDF document. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue with comments during coauthoring.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.