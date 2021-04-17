Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14007.20002 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings notable fixes for Excel and PowerPoint. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Excel
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that caused Excel to crash when using 32 bit Office on 64 bit Windows.
- We fixed an issue that caused Narrator to incorrectly read the properties of two buttons on the Header/Footer tab in the Page Setup dialog box.
PowerPoint
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue related to linked pictures.
To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
