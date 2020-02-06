Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘National Geographic Underwater PREMIUM’, the new theme pack contains 12 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Go under the sea with National Geographic photographers to explore corals, reefs, and sea life in this premium 4k set of 12 images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, goto Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘National Geographic Underwater PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link.