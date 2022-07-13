Microsoft has released Windows 8.1 (KB5015874) and Windows 7 (KB5015861) Patch Tuesday updates. As expected, these updates introduce nothing new to the users but come with a good set of improvements and fixes. Below is the complete official changelog for those who want to learn more about the improvements and fixes.

Windows 8.1 (KB5015874) Patch Tuesday fixes and improvements

KB5015874 update, however, includes some known issues, but you don’t have to worry, as Microsoft has also posted workarounds so that you can fix those on your own. The known issues and their workarounds are given below.

Windows 8.1 (KB5015874) known issues and workarounds

Microsoft has rolled out Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 7 users that purchased the Extended Security Update (ESU) support. The complete official changelog is given below.

Windows 7 (KB5015861) Patch Tuesday changelog

Windows 7 (KB5015861) known issues and workarounds

Microsoft has also released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. These updates are available via the Windows update in the Settings app.

However, it’s worth noting that these updates are unavailable through Windows updates, meaning you have to download them manually. Windows 8.1 users can download the patch from here, while Windows 7 users can click on this link to get the update.