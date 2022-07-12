Microsoft releases Patch Tuesday updates on the second Tuesday of every month. And today is the second Tuesday of July, so a new Patch Tuesday update KB5015814 is now rolling out to Windows 11 users.

KB5015814 comes with OS Build 22000.795 and adds fixes to the security issues for the operating system. It also adds some improvements to the PowerShell Command output. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more.

Changelog

Known issues and workaround

You can download the update directly from the Microsoft Catalogue here.

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or directly from the Microsoft Catalogue here. You can also check out the official release note for today’s Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 users here. However, the update should be automatically downloaded and installed on your Windows 11 PC.