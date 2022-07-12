It’s Patch Tuesday today, and Microsoft has released KB5015807 for the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 20H2, taking the OS Builds 19042.1826, 19043.1826, and 19044.1826. The latest Patch Tuesday update comes with security fixes and no other improvements. The complete official changelog is given below for you to learn more.

Windows 10 Patch Tuesday update changelog

Known issues and workarounds

Microsoft is also rolling out this month’s first Patch Tuesday update to Windows 11 devices. Unline Windows 10 devices, Windows 11-powered computers are getting some improvements with the latest update. You can learn more about it here.

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or directly from the Microsoft Catalogue here. You can also check out the official release note for KB5015807 (OS Builds 19042.1826, 19043.1826, and 19044.1826) here. However, the update should be automatically downloaded and installed on your Windows 10 PC.