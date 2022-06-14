Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 7 and 8.1 alongside Windows 11 and 10. The June patches are available via KB5014742 and KB5014746 for Windows 7 and 8.1, respectively.

Aside from security patches, these updates also have known issues. But thankfully, workarounds are also available for these issues. As expected, Windows 7 and 8.1 users get no new features by installing KB5014742/ KB5014746. To learn more about what’s fixed, improved, and broken in the updates, you can check out the complete changelog below.

However, it’s worth noting that these updates are not available through Windows updates, meaning you have to download them manually. Windows 7 users can download the patch from here, while Windows 8.1 users can click on this link to get the update.