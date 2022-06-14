Microsoft today has released a Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11. The update has Build number 22000.739 and carries KB5014697. But more than that, it includes fixes for critical security issues and some improvements to Windows 11 security.

However, OS Build 22000.739 comes with some known issues too. You need to pay attention to this, particularly if you’re an IT admin. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more.

Changelog

Known issues

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or directly from the Microsoft Catalogue here. You can also check out the official release note for KB5014697(OS Build 22000.739) here. However, the update should be automatically downloaded and installed on your Windows 11 PC.