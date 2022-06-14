Microsoft has released a new Patch Tuesday update KB5014699 for Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2, taking OS Builds 19042.1766, 19043.1766, and 19044.1766.

Patch Tuesday updates are mostly about fixes for security vulnerabilities within the operating system, and this update is no different. Microsoft has claimed to have fixed security issues for the above-mentioned versions of the Windows operating system. The update includes no additional new features other than the security fixes. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

Known issues and workaround

Alongside this, Microsoft also released a Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 users. You can learn more about the update here.

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings or directly from the Microsoft Catalogue here. You can also check out the official release note for today’s Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 users here. However, the update should be automatically downloaded and installed on your Windows 10 PC.