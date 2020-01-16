Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Earthen Buildings PREMIUM’, the new theme pack contains 17 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:
Explore traditional and modern constructions of rammed earth, cobb, and adobe buildings in 17 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.
Gallery
To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.
You can download the ‘Earthen Buildings PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link.
via Walkingcat
