Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Colorful Boats PREMIUM’, the new theme pack contains 14 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

These 14 images of bright and showy boats are free for Windows 10 Themes. These premium 4k images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, goto Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Colorful Boats PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link.

via ALumia