Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Aerial Farmland PREMIUM’, the new theme pack contains 18 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Take in the sweep and flow of planted fields from far above in these 18 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Aerial Farmland PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link.

via ALumia